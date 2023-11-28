The Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown included, take the court versus the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Brown totaled 21 points and seven rebounds in his most recent game, which ended in a 113-103 win versus the Hawks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Brown's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 21.4 20.3 Rebounds 5.5 4.8 4.0 Assists 2.5 3.4 3.8 PRA -- 29.6 28.1 PR -- 26.2 24.3 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Brown's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Bulls

Brown has taken 18.1 shots per game this season and made 8.1 per game, which account for 19.1% and 18.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 7.1 threes per game, or 15.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Celtics rank 15th in possessions per game with 101.6. His opponents, the Bulls, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 98.8 possessions per contest.

The Bulls allow 112.2 points per game, 11th-ranked in the NBA.

The Bulls allow 46.1 rebounds per game, ranking 27th in the NBA.

The Bulls are the 24th-ranked team in the league, giving up 27.3 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Bulls have allowed 14.7 makes per game, 29th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jaylen Brown vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/9/2023 39 19 5 3 0 1 0 11/21/2022 38 25 7 2 4 0 0 11/4/2022 34 16 5 2 0 0 0 10/24/2022 35 21 6 2 2 2 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.