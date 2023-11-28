The Chicago Bulls (5-13) hope to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (13-4) on November 28, 2023 at TD Garden. The matchup airs on NBCS-BOS and NBCS-CHI.

Celtics vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Celtics vs Bulls Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

This season, the Celtics have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Bulls' opponents have hit.

In games Boston shoots better than 47.2% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.

The Celtics are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 27th.

The Celtics average 115.8 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 112.2 the Bulls give up.

Boston has a 10-1 record when putting up more than 112.2 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Celtics are scoring 11.5 more points per game (122.6) than they are on the road (111.1).

Defensively Boston has been better in home games this year, giving up 104.7 points per game, compared to 109.1 in road games.

The Celtics are making 17.0 threes per game with a 39.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 2.9 more threes and 6.5% points better than they're averaging away from home (14.1 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).

Celtics Injuries