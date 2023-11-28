Celtics vs. Bulls: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Chicago Bulls (5-13) are heavy underdogs (+12.5) as they try to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (13-4) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at TD Garden. The matchup airs on NBCS-BOS and NBCS-CHI. The matchup has an over/under of 218.5.
Celtics vs. Bulls Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBCS-BOS and NBCS-CHI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-12.5
|218.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 218.5 points nine times.
- The average total in Boston's games this year is 223.1, 4.6 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Celtics are 9-8-0 against the spread this season.
- Boston has been the favorite in 16 games this season and won 12 (75%) of those contests.
- Boston has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -900.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 90% chance of a victory for the Celtics.
Celtics vs Bulls Additional Info
|Celtics vs Bulls Odds/Over/Under
Celtics vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 218.5
|% of Games Over 218.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|9
|52.9%
|115.8
|222.5
|107.3
|219.5
|226.6
|Bulls
|10
|55.6%
|106.7
|222.5
|112.2
|219.5
|219.4
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics are 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall in their last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Celtics have hit the over twice.
- Boston has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered five times in seven opportunities at home, and it has covered four times in 10 opportunities on the road.
- The Celtics average 115.8 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 112.2 the Bulls allow.
- Boston has an 8-3 record against the spread and a 10-1 record overall when scoring more than 112.2 points.
Celtics vs. Bulls Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|9-8
|1-1
|7-10
|Bulls
|5-13
|0-0
|9-9
Celtics vs. Bulls Point Insights
|Celtics
|Bulls
|115.8
|106.7
|9
|28
|8-3
|4-3
|10-1
|3-4
|107.3
|112.2
|4
|11
|5-3
|4-5
|7-1
|5-4
