The Chicago Bulls (4-7) will turn to Zach LaVine (24.5 points per game, 14th in NBA) when they try to knock off Jayson Tatum (29.7, seventh) and the Boston Celtics (8-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at TD Garden. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and NBCS-CHI.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Celtics vs. Bulls Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28

Tuesday, November 28 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBCS-BOS, NBCS-CHI

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Celtics Games

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum puts up 29.7 points, 4.0 assists and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Jaylen Brown puts up 24.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 2.0 steals (eighth in league) and 0.3 blocks.

Kristaps Porzingis averages 20.7 points, 7.7 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 58.3% from the field and 47.1% from downtown with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Derrick White averages 15.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals and 1.7 blocks.

Jrue Holiday posts 12.3 points, 6.3 boards and 4.0 assists per contest, shooting 50.0% from the field and 25.0% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, DeMar DeRozan gets the Bulls 23.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Nikola Vucevic is putting up 14.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He's draining 45.3% of his shots from the floor.

LaVine gives the Bulls 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while averaging 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Alex Caruso gives the Bulls 7.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while averaging 2.0 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.8 blocked shots.

Coby White is putting up 9.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest. He is draining 30.8% of his shots from the field and 25.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics vs. Bulls Stat Comparison

Celtics Bulls 119.6 Points Avg. 109.8 105.9 Points Allowed Avg. 113.7 47.7% Field Goal % 44.3% 36.9% Three Point % 34.9%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.