Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Androscoggin County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Androscoggin County, Maine today? We've got the information.
Androscoggin County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Messalonskee High School at Edward Little High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Auburn, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lewiston High School at Hampden Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Hampden, ME
- Conference: AA North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Region High School at Edward Little High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Auburn, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
