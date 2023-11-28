Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Androscoggin County, Maine today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Androscoggin County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Messalonskee High School at Edward Little High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 28

4:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Auburn, ME

Auburn, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Lewiston High School at Hampden Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28

6:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Hampden, ME

Hampden, ME Conference: AA North

AA North How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Region High School at Edward Little High School