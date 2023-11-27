How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Monday, November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
US Lecce and Hellas Verona take the pitch in one of two matchups on the Serie A schedule today.
We've got what you need in terms of how to watch today's Serie A action right here. Check out the links below.
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch Hellas Verona vs US Lecce
US Lecce journeys to take on Hellas Verona at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in Verona.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Hellas Verona (+170)
- Underdog: US Lecce (+180)
- Draw: (+190)
Watch Bologna vs Torino FC
Torino FC travels to play Bologna at Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Bologna (+130)
- Underdog: Torino FC (+220)
- Draw: (+210)
