Pavel Zacha will be among those on the ice Monday when his Boston Bruins meet the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Looking to bet on Zacha's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Pavel Zacha vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Zacha Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Zacha has averaged 19:24 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +6.

In seven of 20 games this year, Zacha has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 14 of 20 games this year, Zacha has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Zacha has an assist in eight of 20 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Zacha has an implied probability of 64.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Zacha going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.

Zacha Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On defense, the Blue Jackets are giving up 76 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-14).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 20 Games 3 16 Points 2 7 Goals 0 9 Assists 2

