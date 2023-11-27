Should you wager on Matt Grzelcyk to score a goal when the Boston Bruins and the Columbus Blue Jackets meet up on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Matt Grzelcyk score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Grzelcyk stats and insights

Grzelcyk has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Blue Jackets.

Grzelcyk has zero points on the power play.

Grzelcyk's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

