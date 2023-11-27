Should you wager on Matt Grzelcyk to score a goal when the Boston Bruins and the Columbus Blue Jackets meet up on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Matt Grzelcyk score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Grzelcyk stats and insights

  • Grzelcyk has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Blue Jackets.
  • Grzelcyk has zero points on the power play.
  • Grzelcyk's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

