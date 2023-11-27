Will Matt Grzelcyk Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 27?
Should you wager on Matt Grzelcyk to score a goal when the Boston Bruins and the Columbus Blue Jackets meet up on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Matt Grzelcyk score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Grzelcyk stats and insights
- Grzelcyk has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Blue Jackets.
- Grzelcyk has zero points on the power play.
- Grzelcyk's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
