When the Minnesota Vikings (6-5) and Chicago Bears (3-8) square off on November 27 at U.S. Bank Stadium, Joshua Dobbs and Justin Fields will be under center for their respective teams. Which quarterback has the advantage in this bout? Find out below.

Vikings vs. Bears Game Info

Game Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ABC/ESPN

Joshua Dobbs vs. Justin Fields Matchup

Joshua Dobbs 2023 Stats Justin Fields 11 Games Played 7 63.5% Completion % 62.7% 2,216 (201.5) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,370 (195.7) 12 Touchdowns 12 6 Interceptions 6 389 (35.4) Rushing Yards (Per game) 341 (48.7) 6 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Joshua Dobbs Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 227.5 yards

: Over/Under 227.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Bears Defensive Stats

This year, the Bears' defense has struggled to keep opponents out of the end zone, as it ranks 31st in the NFL with 26 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, the team ranks 20th with 3,580 total yards allowed (325.5 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Chicago is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this season, giving up the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL with 2,705 (245.9 per game). It also ranks 21st in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.7).

Against the run, the Bears are third in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 875 (79.5 per game) and first in yards allowed per rush attempt (3.4).

Defensively, Chicago is 32nd in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 47.6%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it is 32nd (75%).

Justin Fields Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 192.5 yards

: Over/Under 192.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Vikings Defensive Stats

