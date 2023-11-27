The Boston Bruins, including James van Riemsdyk, will be on the ice Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Fancy a wager on van Riemsdyk? We have numbers and figures to help you.

James van Riemsdyk vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

van Riemsdyk Season Stats Insights

van Riemsdyk has averaged 13:30 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +5).

van Riemsdyk has netted a goal in a game four times this season in 19 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 10 of 19 games this season, van Riemsdyk has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

van Riemsdyk has an assist in seven of 19 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 52.4% that van Riemsdyk hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.7% of van Riemsdyk going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

van Riemsdyk Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 76 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-14) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 19 Games 2 14 Points 2 5 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

