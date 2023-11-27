The Boston Bruins, Hampus Lindholm included, will face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Lindholm? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Hampus Lindholm vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

Lindholm has averaged 23:35 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +5).

Lindholm has a goal in one of his 20 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In five of 20 games this year, Lindholm has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Lindholm has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 20 games played.

Lindholm's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Lindholm has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 76 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-14).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 20 Games 3 5 Points 2 1 Goals 0 4 Assists 2

