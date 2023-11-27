Bruins vs. Blue Jackets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
A pair of clubs at opposite ends of their conference's standings, the Boston Bruins (second in the Eastern Conference at 14-3-3) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (16th in the Eastern Conference at 6-12-4), square off on Monday, November 27 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Bruins (-250)
|Blue Jackets (+200)
|6
|Bruins (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have gone 10-6 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Boston is 4-1 (winning 80.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bruins a 71.4% chance to win.
- Boston's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6 goals nine times.
Bruins vs Blue Jackets Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|68 (7th)
|Goals
|62 (19th)
|50 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|76 (30th)
|15 (13th)
|Power Play Goals
|7 (27th)
|9 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|7 (1st)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- Boston has a 5-5-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 5-3-2 overall.
- In its past 10 contests, Boston hit the over seven times.
- The Bruins and their opponents have averaged 5.9 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the over/under in this matchup (6).
- During the past 10 games, the Bruins have scored 1.3 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Bruins score the seventh-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 68 this season.
- The Bruins are ranked fourth in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 50 total goals (2.5 per game).
- The team has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +18 this season.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.