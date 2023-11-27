A matchup featuring one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference versus one of the weakest is on the table for Monday at 7:00 PM ET, when the second-place Boston Bruins (14-3-3) visit the 16th-place Columbus Blue Jackets (6-12-4).

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Bruins vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Bruins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in league play, conceding 50 total goals (2.5 per game) to rank fourth.

The Bruins' 68 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Bruins have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Bruins have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that span.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 20 13 18 31 23 9 0% Brad Marchand 20 7 12 19 17 10 25% Charlie Coyle 20 9 9 18 9 9 53.1% Pavel Zacha 20 7 9 16 8 8 51.2% Charlie McAvoy 16 3 12 15 15 2 -

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets have given up 76 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 30th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets have 62 goals this season (2.8 per game), 19th in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Blue Jackets have gone 2-7-1 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 30 goals over that span.

Blue Jackets Key Players