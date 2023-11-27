How to Watch the Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
A matchup featuring one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference versus one of the weakest is on the table for Monday at 7:00 PM ET, when the second-place Boston Bruins (14-3-3) visit the 16th-place Columbus Blue Jackets (6-12-4).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tune in to ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH to take in the action as the Bruins and Blue Jackets hit the ice.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Bruins vs Blue Jackets Additional Info
|Bruins vs Blue Jackets Prediction
|Bruins vs Blue Jackets Odds/Over/Under
|Bruins vs Blue Jackets Betting Trends & Stats
|Bruins vs Blue Jackets Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Bruins Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in league play, conceding 50 total goals (2.5 per game) to rank fourth.
- The Bruins' 68 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Bruins have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Bruins have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|20
|13
|18
|31
|23
|9
|0%
|Brad Marchand
|20
|7
|12
|19
|17
|10
|25%
|Charlie Coyle
|20
|9
|9
|18
|9
|9
|53.1%
|Pavel Zacha
|20
|7
|9
|16
|8
|8
|51.2%
|Charlie McAvoy
|16
|3
|12
|15
|15
|2
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets have given up 76 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 30th in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets have 62 goals this season (2.8 per game), 19th in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Blue Jackets have gone 2-7-1 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 30 goals over that span.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Zachary Werenski
|20
|1
|14
|15
|5
|8
|-
|Boone Jenner
|22
|11
|3
|14
|5
|10
|57.2%
|Ivan Provorov
|22
|1
|12
|13
|14
|3
|-
|Kirill Marchenko
|20
|6
|6
|12
|4
|12
|21.4%
|Johnny Gaudreau
|22
|3
|8
|11
|10
|6
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.