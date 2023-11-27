Currently, the Boston Bruins (14-3-3) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets (6-12-4) at Nationwide Arena on Monday, November 27 at 7:00 PM ET.

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Grzelcyk D Out Upper Body

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Daniil Tarasov G Out Undisclosed Jack Roslovic C Out Ankle Damon Severson D Out Oblique

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Arena: Nationwide Arena

Bruins Season Insights

The Bruins' 68 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the league.

Its goal differential (+18) makes the team fourth-best in the league.

Blue Jackets Season Insights

With 62 goals (2.8 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 18th-ranked offense.

Columbus has conceded 76 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 30th in the league.

With a goal differential of -14, they are 26th in the league.

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-250) Blue Jackets (+200) 6

