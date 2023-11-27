On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins square off with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Brad Marchand going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Brad Marchand score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchand stats and insights

  • In six of 20 games this season, Marchand has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.
  • On the power play, Marchand has accumulated two goals and seven assists.
  • Marchand averages 3.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.

Marchand recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:22 Away L 7-4
11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:12 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:03 Away W 3-1
11/20/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 21:12 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 17:00 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:03 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 22:03 Away L 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 20:09 Home W 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 1 1 0 19:26 Away W 3-2
11/4/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:19 Away L 5-4

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

