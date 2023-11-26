The New England Patriots (2-8) are favored by 3 points as they work to halt their three-game losing streak in a matchup with the New York Giants (3-8) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. This contest has a listed total of 33.5 points.

The Patriots' betting trends and insights can be found in this article before you wager on their matchup with Giants. As the Giants prepare for this matchup against the Patriots, here are their recent betting trends and insights.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Patriots vs. Giants Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New England Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Patriots (-3) 33.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Patriots (-3.5) 33.5 -166 +140 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 12 Odds

New England vs. New York Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Patriots vs. Giants Betting Insights

New England is only 2-8-0 against the spread this season.

Three of New England's 10 games with a set total have hit the over (30%).

New York has three wins in 11 contests against the spread this year.

The Giants have an ATS record of 3-4-1 as 3-point underdogs or more.

There have been three New York games (out of 11) that hit the over this year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.