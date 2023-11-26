The New England Patriots' (2-8) injury report has nine players listed heading into a Sunday, November 26 game against the New York Giants (3-8). The matchup kicks at 1:00 PM at MetLife Stadium.

In their most recent game, the Patriots lost 10-6 to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Giants' last outing finished in a 31-19 win over the Washington Commanders.

New England Patriots Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Matthew Slater WR Ankle Questionable Trent Brown OL Ankle Questionable Jonathan Jones DB Knee Questionable Myles Bryant DB Chest Limited Participation In Practice Deatrich Wise DL Shoulder Questionable Ja'Whaun Bentley LB Hamstring Questionable Christian Barmore DL Knee Limited Participation In Practice DeVante Parker WR Concussion Questionable Riley Reiff OL Knee Questionable

New York Giants Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Saquon Barkley RB NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Tyre Phillips OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Bobby McCain S Illness Full Participation In Practice Adoree' Jackson CB Concussion Limited Participation In Practice A'Shawn Robinson DL Back Limited Participation In Practice Andrew Thomas OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Dexter Lawrence DL Hamstring Doubtful Darius Slayton WR Neck Doubtful Sterling Shepard WR Hip Limited Participation In Practice Evan Neal OT Ankle Out Tre Hawkins III CB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Eric Gray RB Ankle Questionable Sean Harlow OL Knee Limited Participation In Practice John Michael Schmitz C Finger Limited Participation In Practice

Patriots vs. Giants Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

TV Info: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Patriots Season Insights

The Patriots are totaling 294.5 yards per game on offense (26th in NFL), and they rank 16th defensively with 326.5 yards allowed per game.

The Patriots have been a bottom-five scoring offense this season, ranking second-worst with 14.1 points per contest. Defensively, they are ranked 24th in the NFL (23.8 points allowed per game).

The Patriots are averaging 199.6 passing yards per game on offense (22nd in the NFL), and they rank 18th on the other side of the ball with 228.8 passing yards allowed per game.

Offensively, New England ranks 26th in the NFL with 94.9 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defensive unit ranks 10th in rushing yards allowed per contest (97.7).

With 10 forced turnovers (28th in NFL) against 16 turnovers committed (20th in NFL), the Patriots' -6 turnover margin ranks 26th in the NFL.

Patriots vs. Giants Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Patriots (-4)

Patriots (-4) Moneyline: Patriots (-210), Giants (+170)

Patriots (-210), Giants (+170) Total: 34 points

