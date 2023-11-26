The Maine Black Bears (4-2) face the Drake Bulldogs (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Knapp Center. It starts at 3:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Maine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Maine vs. Drake Scoring Comparison

The Black Bears score 19.1 fewer points per game (57.7) than the Bulldogs allow (76.8).

The Bulldogs record 24.2 more points per game (81.7) than the Black Bears give up (57.5).

When Drake puts up more than 57.5 points, it is 4-2.

Maine has a 4-2 record when allowing fewer than 81.7 points.

The Bulldogs are making 45.4% of their shots from the field, 6.6% higher than the Black Bears allow to opponents (38.8%).

The Black Bears' 37.7 shooting percentage is 6.4 lower than the Bulldogs have conceded.

Maine Leaders

Anne Simon: 16.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 43 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29)

16.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 43 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29) Adrianna Smith: 11.3 PTS, 11 REB, 37.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

11.3 PTS, 11 REB, 37.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Caroline Bornemann: 8.5 PTS, 40 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)

8.5 PTS, 40 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30) Sarah Talon: 6.7 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)

6.7 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12) Olivia Rockwood: 5.7 PTS, 34.3 FG%, 30 3PT% (9-for-30)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maine Schedule