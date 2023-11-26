How to Watch the Maine vs. Drake Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Maine Black Bears (4-2) face the Drake Bulldogs (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Knapp Center. It starts at 3:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Maine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Maine vs. Drake Scoring Comparison
- The Black Bears score 19.1 fewer points per game (57.7) than the Bulldogs allow (76.8).
- The Bulldogs record 24.2 more points per game (81.7) than the Black Bears give up (57.5).
- When Drake puts up more than 57.5 points, it is 4-2.
- Maine has a 4-2 record when allowing fewer than 81.7 points.
- The Bulldogs are making 45.4% of their shots from the field, 6.6% higher than the Black Bears allow to opponents (38.8%).
- The Black Bears' 37.7 shooting percentage is 6.4 lower than the Bulldogs have conceded.
Maine Leaders
- Anne Simon: 16.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 43 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29)
- Adrianna Smith: 11.3 PTS, 11 REB, 37.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
- Caroline Bornemann: 8.5 PTS, 40 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)
- Sarah Talon: 6.7 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)
- Olivia Rockwood: 5.7 PTS, 34.3 FG%, 30 3PT% (9-for-30)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Maine Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Rhode Island
|W 59-48
|Cross Insurance Center
|11/24/2023
|Richmond
|L 77-43
|Knapp Center
|11/25/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|W 60-54
|Knapp Center
|11/26/2023
|@ Drake
|-
|Knapp Center
|11/30/2023
|Indiana
|-
|Cross Insurance Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Fordham
|-
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.