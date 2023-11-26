The Maine Black Bears (4-2) face the Drake Bulldogs (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Knapp Center. It starts at 3:00 PM ET.

Maine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
Maine vs. Drake Scoring Comparison

  • The Black Bears score 19.1 fewer points per game (57.7) than the Bulldogs allow (76.8).
  • The Bulldogs record 24.2 more points per game (81.7) than the Black Bears give up (57.5).
  • When Drake puts up more than 57.5 points, it is 4-2.
  • Maine has a 4-2 record when allowing fewer than 81.7 points.
  • The Bulldogs are making 45.4% of their shots from the field, 6.6% higher than the Black Bears allow to opponents (38.8%).
  • The Black Bears' 37.7 shooting percentage is 6.4 lower than the Bulldogs have conceded.

Maine Leaders

  • Anne Simon: 16.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 43 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29)
  • Adrianna Smith: 11.3 PTS, 11 REB, 37.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
  • Caroline Bornemann: 8.5 PTS, 40 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)
  • Sarah Talon: 6.7 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)
  • Olivia Rockwood: 5.7 PTS, 34.3 FG%, 30 3PT% (9-for-30)

Maine Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Rhode Island W 59-48 Cross Insurance Center
11/24/2023 Richmond L 77-43 Knapp Center
11/25/2023 Louisiana Tech W 60-54 Knapp Center
11/26/2023 @ Drake - Knapp Center
11/30/2023 Indiana - Cross Insurance Center
12/2/2023 @ Fordham - Rose Hill Gymnasium

