Sunday's game that pits the Drake Bulldogs (4-2) against the Maine Black Bears (4-2) at Knapp Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-63 in favor of Drake, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on November 26.

The Black Bears are coming off of a 60-54 victory over Louisiana Tech in their last game on Saturday.

Maine vs. Drake Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Maine vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 74, Maine 63

Other America East Predictions

Maine Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 14, the Black Bears defeated the Rhode Island Rams (No. 70 in our computer rankings) by a score of 59-48.

Maine has one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 16th-most in the country. But it also has one Quadrant 2 loss, tied for the 32nd-most.

The Bulldogs have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (two).

Maine has one loss versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 49th-most in the nation.

Maine 2023-24 Best Wins

59-48 at home over Rhode Island (No. 70) on November 14

60-54 over Louisiana Tech (No. 192) on November 25

58-48 on the road over La Salle (No. 208) on November 9

69-48 at home over UMass (No. 291) on November 12

Maine Leaders

Anne Simon: 16.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 43.0 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)

16.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 43.0 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29) Adrianna Smith: 11.3 PTS, 11.0 REB, 37.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

11.3 PTS, 11.0 REB, 37.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Caroline Bornemann: 8.5 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)

8.5 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30) Sarah Talon: 6.7 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

6.7 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12) Olivia Rockwood: 5.7 PTS, 34.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)

Maine Performance Insights

The Black Bears score 57.7 points per game (298th in college basketball) and concede 57.5 (81st in college basketball) for a +1 scoring differential overall.

