Will JaMycal Hasty Score a Touchdown Against the Giants in Week 12?
The New England Patriots and the New York Giants are slated to play in a Week 12 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will JaMycal Hasty score a touchdown in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent stats and trends.
Will JaMycal Hasty score a touchdown against the Giants?
Odds to score a TD this game: +2500 (Bet $10 to win $250.00 if he scores a TD)
- On the ground, Hasty totaled 194 yards rushing on 46 attempts (13.9 yards per game) with two TDs last season.
- He ran for a touchdown in two games last year, but did not have more than one rushing TD either time.
- In one of 14 games last year, he had a receiving touchdown. He didn't register any games with multiple TD receptions.
JaMycal Hasty Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 3
|@Chargers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|0
|Week 5
|Texans
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Colts
|3
|57
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Giants
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Broncos
|4
|13
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Week 9
|Raiders
|3
|6
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 10
|@Chiefs
|1
|4
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 12
|Ravens
|12
|28
|0
|5
|67
|1
|Week 14
|@Titans
|4
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Cowboys
|1
|13
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 16
|@Jets
|3
|10
|0
|1
|11
|0
|Week 17
|@Texans
|10
|33
|1
|6
|23
|0
|Week 18
|Titans
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Divisional
|@Chiefs
|4
|36
|0
|1
|7
|0
