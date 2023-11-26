When Ezekiel Elliott takes the field for the New England Patriots in their Week 12 matchup versus the New York Giants (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Elliott will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Ezekiel Elliott score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a TD)

Elliott has 86 carries for 331 yards (33.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns.

Elliott has also caught 18 passes for 108 yards (10.8 per game).

Elliott has scored a rushing touchdown in two games this season (out of 10).

Ezekiel Elliott Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Eagles 7 29 0 5 14 0 Week 2 Dolphins 5 13 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Jets 16 80 0 1 7 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 6 16 0 2 6 0 Week 5 Saints 8 21 0 4 17 0 Week 6 @Raiders 7 34 1 1 15 0 Week 7 Bills 11 31 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 7 36 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Commanders 6 17 0 3 15 0 Week 10 Colts 13 54 0 2 34 0

Rep Ezekiel Elliott with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.