Will DeVante Parker score a touchdown when the New England Patriots and the New York Giants come together in Week 12 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will DeVante Parker score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)

Parker has accumulated a 158-yard campaign on 15 catches so far. He has been targeted on 25 occasions, and averages 22.6 yards.

Having played seven games this year, Parker has not had a TD reception.

DeVante Parker Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Dolphins 8 6 57 0 Week 3 @Jets 3 2 19 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 4 2 33 0 Week 5 Saints 4 2 20 0 Week 6 @Raiders 3 1 7 0 Week 7 Bills 1 1 8 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 2 1 14 0

