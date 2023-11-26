With the New England Patriots taking on the New York Giants in Week 12 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Demario Douglas a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Demario Douglas score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +275 (Bet $10 to win $27.50 if he scores a TD)

Douglas has 30 catches on 46 targets for 361 yards, with an average of 40.1 yards per game.

Having played nine games this year, Douglas has not tallied a TD reception.

Demario Douglas Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 7 4 40 0 Week 2 Dolphins 2 2 19 0 Week 3 @Jets 3 1 15 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 3 2 45 0 Week 5 Saints 2 1 24 0 Week 7 Bills 6 4 54 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 7 5 25 0 Week 9 Commanders 7 5 55 0 Week 10 Colts 9 6 84 0

