Jaylen Brown is a player to watch when the Boston Celtics (12-4) and the Atlanta Hawks (8-7) meet at TD Garden on Sunday. Gametime is set for 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Hawks

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS, BSSE

NBCS-BOS, BSSE Live Stream:

Celtics' Last Game

The Celtics dropped their previous game to the Magic, 113-96, on Friday. Jayson Tatum led the way with 26 points, plus five rebounds and three assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 26 5 3 2 0 0 Jaylen Brown 18 3 2 3 1 2 Derrick White 16 5 4 1 1 1

Celtics vs Hawks Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum puts up 27.8 points, 8.9 boards and 4.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Brown averages 21.4 points, 4.7 boards and 3.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jrue Holiday is putting up 12.3 points, 4.9 assists and 7.4 boards per game.

Derrick White posts 13.8 points, 3.8 boards and 4.5 assists per contest, shooting 46.3% from the field and 41.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Al Horford puts up 6.3 points, 5.9 boards and 2.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 26.1 8.9 4.6 1.0 0.5 2.9 Kristaps Porzingis 16.7 5.9 2.0 0.6 1.5 1.2 Jaylen Brown 18.2 3.3 3.5 1.0 0.6 2.1 Jrue Holiday 10.2 6.5 4.1 0.7 0.7 1.3 Derrick White 11.6 3.3 4.2 0.6 0.7 1.9

