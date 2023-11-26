Jayson Tatum and Trae Young are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks play at TD Garden on Sunday (tipping at 6:00 PM ET).

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and BSSE

NBCS-BOS and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs Hawks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -122) 9.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: +122) 3.5 (Over: +112)

The 29.5 point total set for Tatum on Sunday is 1.7 more than his scoring average on the season (27.8).

He has averaged 0.6 fewer rebounds per game (8.9) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (9.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.1 assists per game, 0.4 less than Sunday's assist over/under (4.5).

Tatum has averaged 3.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: +110)

Jaylen Brown's 21.4-point scoring average is 3.1 less than Sunday's over/under.

His per-game rebounding average of 4.7 is 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Sunday (4.5).

Sunday's assists prop bet for Brown (3.5) is the same as his average on the season.

He has knocked down 2.5 three-pointers per game, equal to his prop bet total for Sunday.

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: -159) 9.5 (Over: -141) 2.5 (Over: -114)

Young is averaging 26.0 points in the 2023-24 season, 1.5 more than Sunday's over/under.

He has grabbed 2.9 boards per game, 0.4 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Young averages 10.6 assists, 1.1 more than Sunday's over/under.

Young has connected on 2.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: +108) 5.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: -156)

Sunday's points prop bet for Dejounte Murray is 19.5 points. That is 1.4 fewer than his season average of 20.9.

His per-game rebound average -- 4.4 -- is 0.1 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (4.5).

Murray's season-long assist average -- 5.9 per game -- is 0.4 higher than Sunday's assist over/under (5.5).

Murray has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.