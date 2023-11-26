The Boston Celtics (12-4) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to square off against the Atlanta Hawks (8-7) on Sunday, November 26 at TD Garden, with the opening tip at 6:00 PM ET.

The Celtics are coming off of a 113-96 loss to the Magic in their most recent game on Friday. Jayson Tatum scored a team-leading 26 points for the Celtics in the loss.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kristaps Porzingis PF Out Calf 18.9 6.7 1.9 Jrue Holiday PG Questionable Ankle 12.3 7.4 4.9

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Hawks Injuries: Jalen Johnson: Questionable (Wrist), Mouhamed Gueye: Out (Back), Kobe Bufkin: Out (Thumb)

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and BSSE

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -7.5 235.5

