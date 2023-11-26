Celtics vs. Hawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Boston Celtics (12-4) are favored (by 7.5 points) to build on a six-game home winning streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (8-7) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 235.5.
Celtics vs. Hawks Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBCS-BOS and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-7.5
|235.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston's 16 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 235.5 points three times.
- The average point total in Boston's games this season is 223.6, 11.9 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Celtics have put together an 8-8-0 record against the spread.
- This season, Boston has been favored 15 times and won 11, or 73.3%, of those games.
- Boston has a record of 9-1, a 90% win rate, when it's favored by -350 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The Celtics have a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Celtics vs Hawks Additional Info
Celtics vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 235.5
|% of Games Over 235.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|3
|18.8%
|116
|240.9
|107.6
|229.3
|225.9
|Hawks
|11
|73.3%
|124.9
|240.9
|121.7
|229.3
|236.3
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics have gone 7-3 in their past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- The Celtics have gone over the total twice in their past 10 games.
- Boston has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (4-2-0) than it has in road tilts (4-6-0).
- The Celtics record 5.7 fewer points per game (116) than the Hawks allow (121.7).
- Boston is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when scoring more than 121.7 points.
Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|8-8
|6-4
|7-9
|Hawks
|5-10
|0-0
|10-5
Celtics vs. Hawks Point Insights
|Celtics
|Hawks
|116
|124.9
|8
|2
|3-0
|5-10
|3-0
|8-7
|107.6
|121.7
|5
|27
|8-8
|4-0
|12-4
|4-0
