The Boston Celtics (12-4) will host the Atlanta Hawks (8-7) after winning six straight home games. The contest starts at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Hawks matchup in this article.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and BSSE

NBCS-BOS and BSSE Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Hawks Moneyline BetMGM Celtics (-7.5) 235.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Celtics (-7.5) 235 -335 +270 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Celtics vs Hawks Additional Info

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Celtics' +135 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 116 points per game (eighth in the NBA) while allowing 107.6 per outing (fifth in the league).

The Hawks are outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game, with a +49 scoring differential overall. They put up 124.9 points per game (second in NBA) and give up 121.7 per outing (27th in league).

The two teams combine to score 240.9 points per game, 5.4 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams allow a combined 229.3 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Boston has compiled an 8-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

Atlanta has put together a 5-10-0 ATS record so far this season.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Jayson Tatum 29.5 -118 27.8 Jaylen Brown 24.5 -125 21.4

Celtics and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +375 +150 - Hawks +10000 +4000 -

