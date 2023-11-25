According to our computer projections, the West Virginia Mountaineers will take down the Baylor Bears when the two teams come together at McLane Stadium on Saturday, November 25, which kicks off at 7:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

West Virginia vs. Baylor Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction West Virginia (-10.5) Over (54.5) West Virginia 35, Baylor 23

West Virginia Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Mountaineers an 80.0% chance to win.

Against the spread, the Mountaineers are 6-4-0 this season.

In games they have played as 10.5-point favorites or more, West Virginia has a perfect ATS record of 2-0.

The Mountaineers have seen seven of its 10 games go over the point total.

West Virginia games this season have posted an average total of 52.8, which is 1.7 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Baylor Betting Info (2023)

The Bears have a 25.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Bears' ATS record is 3-7-0 this season.

Baylor has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 10.5 points or more this season (0-3).

The Bears have hit the over in five of their 10 games with a set total (50%).

The average point total for the Baylor this season is 0.2 points less than this game's over/under.

Mountaineers vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed West Virginia 31.4 27.2 34.3 18.7 27.8 37.4 Baylor 22.4 33.3 19.4 28.7 27.5 41.3

