Looking to see how the two games featuring SoCon teams played out in Week 13 of the college football slate?. Read on for the top performers and results from all of those games.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Chattanooga vs. Austin Peay | Gardner-Webb vs. Mercer

Week 13 SoCon Results

Chattanooga 24 Austin Peay 21

Chattanooga Leaders

  • Passing: Luke Schomburg (21-for-36, 259 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Reggie Davis (17 ATT, 97 YDS)
  • Receiving: Jayin Whatley (7 TAR, 5 REC, 97 YDS, 1 TD)

Austin Peay Leaders

  • Passing: Mike Diliello (12-for-22, 107 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jevon Jackson (23 ATT, 184 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Kenny Odom (7 TAR, 7 REC, 51 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Austin PeayChattanooga
300Total Yards422
107Passing Yards259
193Rushing Yards163
1Turnovers1

Mercer 17 Gardner-Webb 7

Mercer Leaders

  • Passing: Carter Peevy (16-for-26, 122 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Al Wooten II (17 ATT, 63 YDS)
  • Receiving: Ty James (10 TAR, 7 REC, 100 YDS)

Gardner-Webb Leaders

  • Passing: Jaylen King (21-for-38, 231 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jayden Brown (5 ATT, 20 YDS)
  • Receiving: AJ Johnson (7 TAR, 5 REC, 62 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

MercerGardner-Webb
289Total Yards280
122Passing Yards231
167Rushing Yards49
0Turnovers4

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Next Week's SoCon Games

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.