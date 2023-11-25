Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Waldo County, Maine today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Waldo County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Belfast Area High School at Hermon High School

Game Time: 10:15 AM ET on November 25

Location: Hermon, ME

Hermon, ME Conference: B North

Conference: B North

Old Town High School at Belfast Area High School

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on November 25

Location: Belfast, ME

Belfast, ME Conference: B North

Conference: B North

Central Aroostook Junior-Senior High School at Searsport District High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on November 25

Location: Millinocket, ME

Millinocket, ME Conference: C North

Conference: C North

Searsport District High School at Stearns High School