Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Somerset County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 3:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Somerset County, Maine today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Somerset County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Maine Central Institute at Old Town High School
- Game Time: 3:15 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Old Town, ME
- Conference: B North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maine Central Institute at Hermon High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Hermon, ME
- Conference: B North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.