A pair of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, the New York Rangers (second at 14-3-1) and the Boston Bruins (first at 14-2-3), square off on Saturday, November 25 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and NESN.

During the past 10 games for the Bruins (6-2-2), their offense has scored 35 goals while their defense has given up 28 goals. They have registered 33 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored nine goals (27.3%).

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Saturday's hockey action.

Bruins vs. Rangers Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this matchup calls for a final score of Rangers 3, Bruins 2.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-110)

Rangers (-110) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.6 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.6 goals on average) Spread Pick: Bruins (+1.5)

Bruins vs Rangers Additional Info

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins have posted a record of 2-3-5 in overtime matchups to contribute to an overall mark of 14-2-3.

In the seven games Boston has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up nine points.

Boston has earned three points (1-1-1 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Bruins have earned 28 points in their 16 games with three or more goals scored.

Boston has scored a lone power-play goal in eight games this season and has registered 10 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Boston has posted a record of 7-0-1 (15 points).

The Bruins have been outshot by opponents 11 times this season, and earned 16 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Bruins AVG Bruins Rank 15th 3.22 Goals Scored 3.37 10th 1st 2.22 Goals Allowed 2.26 2nd 27th 28.9 Shots 31.5 13th 8th 29 Shots Allowed 31.1 19th 3rd 29.82% Power Play % 22.22% 11th 6th 86.67% Penalty Kill % 89.04% 1st

Bruins vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN

ESPN+, MSG, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

