Will Pavel Zacha Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 25?
When the Boston Bruins play the New York Rangers on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, will Pavel Zacha score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Pavel Zacha score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Zacha stats and insights
- Zacha has scored in seven of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Rangers.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
- Zacha averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.6%.
Rangers defensive stats
- On defense, the Rangers are the stingiest unit in the NHL by conceding 40 total goals (2.2 per game).
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.2 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.
Zacha recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|20:36
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:30
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|21:08
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|15:20
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|17:27
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|22:41
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|18:41
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|20:11
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|21:17
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|20:28
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
Bruins vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
