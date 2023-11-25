The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-2) take on the Maine Black Bears (3-2) at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Maine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN+

Maine vs. Louisiana Tech Scoring Comparison

The Black Bears put up 8.3 fewer points per game (57.2) than the Lady Techsters give up (65.5).

Louisiana Tech has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 57.2 points.

The Lady Techsters record 72.8 points per game, 14.6 more points than the 58.2 the Black Bears give up.

Louisiana Tech is 2-1 when scoring more than 58.2 points.

When Maine gives up fewer than 72.8 points, it is 3-1.

The Lady Techsters are making 43.5% of their shots from the field, 5.1% higher than the Black Bears concede to opponents (38.4%).

The Black Bears make 37.3% of their shots from the field, 4.5% lower than the Lady Techsters' defensive field-goal percentage.

Maine Leaders

Anne Simon: 17.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 STL, 44.4 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25)

17.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 STL, 44.4 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25) Adrianna Smith: 11.4 PTS, 10.6 REB, 35.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

11.4 PTS, 10.6 REB, 35.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Caroline Bornemann: 7.6 PTS, 40 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

7.6 PTS, 40 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Sarah Talon: 7 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

7 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10) Olivia Rockwood: 3.2 PTS, 26.1 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)

