The Columbia Lions (4-2) are underdogs (+1.5) as they attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Maine Black Bears (4-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. The contest airs on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 139.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Maine vs. Columbia Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Maine -1.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maine Betting Records & Stats

Maine and its opponents have scored a combined total of more than 139.5 points twice this season (over six games).

The average point total in Maine's matchups this year is 138.6, 0.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Black Bears have a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Maine has been the favorite in four games this season and won two (50%) of those contests.

The Black Bears are 2-2 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from Maine, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Maine vs. Columbia Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Maine 2 33.3% 73.4 153.4 65.1 130.4 137 Columbia 2 66.7% 80 153.4 65.3 130.4 146.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Maine Insights & Trends

The Black Bears record 73.4 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 65.3 the Lions allow.

Maine is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when scoring more than 65.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Maine vs. Columbia Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Maine 3-3-0 2-2 3-3-0 Columbia 1-2-0 1-1 2-1-0

Maine vs. Columbia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Maine Columbia 8-4 Home Record 6-9 5-12 Away Record 1-13 6-3-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.4 61.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.