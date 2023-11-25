Saturday's game between the Maine Black Bears (4-3) and Columbia Lions (4-2) matching up at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium has a projected final score of 70-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Maine, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET on November 25.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Maine vs. Columbia Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

New York City, New York Venue: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium

Maine vs. Columbia Score Prediction

Prediction: Maine 70, Columbia 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Maine vs. Columbia

Computer Predicted Spread: Maine (-1.0)

Maine (-1.0) Computer Predicted Total: 139.8

Columbia's record against the spread this season is 1-2-0, and Maine's is 3-3-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Lions are 2-1-0 and the Black Bears are 3-3-0.

Maine Performance Insights

The Black Bears are outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game, with a +58 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.4 points per game (219th in college basketball) and give up 65.1 per outing (90th in college basketball).

Maine records 30.3 rebounds per game (294th in college basketball), compared to the 30.9 of its opponents.

Maine knocks down 5.9 three-pointers per game (287th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.6 on average.

Maine wins the turnover battle by 3.9 per game, committing 10.0 (63rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.9.

