How to Watch Maine vs. Columbia on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Columbia Lions (4-2) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Maine Black Bears (4-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Maine vs. Columbia Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Maine Stats Insights
- The Black Bears have shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points above the 39.2% shooting opponents of the Lions have averaged.
- Maine is 4-2 when it shoots better than 39.2% from the field.
- The Black Bears are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lions sit at 284th.
- The Black Bears' 73.4 points per game are 8.1 more points than the 65.3 the Lions give up.
- When it scores more than 65.3 points, Maine is 4-0.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Maine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Maine scored 78.5 points per game last season, 16.7 more than it averaged on the road (61.8).
- At home, the Black Bears conceded 67 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than they allowed away (72.1).
- Maine made more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than away (6.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.2%) than away (30.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Maine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Presbyterian
|W 80-66
|UNF Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ North Florida
|L 67-58
|UNF Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ South Florida
|W 70-59
|Yuengling Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Columbia
|-
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|@ Holy Cross
|-
|Hart Recreation Center
|12/3/2023
|Brown
|-
|Cross Insurance Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.