Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kennebec County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Kennebec County, Maine today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kennebec County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
George Stevens Academy at Winthrop High School
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET on November 25
- Location: Winthrop, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Monmouth Academy
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 25
- Location: Monmouth, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maranacook Community High School at George Stevens Academy
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Blue Hill, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Region High School at Winthrop High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Winthrop, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
