Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Kennebec County, Maine today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kennebec County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today

George Stevens Academy at Winthrop High School

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET on November 25

9:30 AM ET on November 25 Location: Winthrop, ME

Winthrop, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Monmouth Academy

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 25

10:00 AM ET on November 25 Location: Monmouth, ME

Monmouth, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Maranacook Community High School at George Stevens Academy

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 25

12:00 PM ET on November 25 Location: Blue Hill, ME

Blue Hill, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Region High School at Winthrop High School