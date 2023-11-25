James van Riemsdyk will be in action when the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers face off at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. Looking to bet on van Riemsdyk's props? Here is some information to help you.

James van Riemsdyk vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

van Riemsdyk Season Stats Insights

van Riemsdyk has averaged 13:28 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +5).

In four of 18 games this season, van Riemsdyk has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In nine of 18 games this year, van Riemsdyk has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

van Riemsdyk has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 18 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 46.5% that van Riemsdyk goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.3% of van Riemsdyk going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

van Riemsdyk Stats vs. the Rangers

On defense, the Rangers have been the stingiest unit in the league by giving up 40 total goals (2.2 per game).

The team's +18 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 18 Games 2 12 Points 1 5 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

