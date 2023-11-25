In the upcoming game versus the New York Rangers, which begins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on James van Riemsdyk to find the back of the net for the Boston Bruins? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will James van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

van Riemsdyk stats and insights

van Riemsdyk has scored in four of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.

On the power play, van Riemsdyk has accumulated three goals and two assists.

van Riemsdyk's shooting percentage is 12.2%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

On defense, the Rangers have been the stingiest unit in the NHL by conceding 40 total goals (2.2 per game).

So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.2 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

van Riemsdyk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 11:35 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 12:19 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 19:10 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:41 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:56 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 16:05 Home W 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 1 0 1 16:56 Away W 3-2 11/4/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 13:52 Away L 5-4 11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:16 Home W 3-2 SO 10/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:20 Home W 3-2 OT

Bruins vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN

