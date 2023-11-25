If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Hancock County, Maine today, we've got the information here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hancock County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today

George Stevens Academy at Winthrop High School

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET on November 25

9:30 AM ET on November 25 Location: Winthrop, ME

Winthrop, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Maranacook Community High School at George Stevens Academy

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 25

12:00 PM ET on November 25 Location: Blue Hill, ME

Blue Hill, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Bucksport High School at Hampden Academy