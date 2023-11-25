The Florida Gators (5-6) will look to upset the No. 5 Florida State Seminoles (11-0) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Seminoles are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 50.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida State vs. Florida matchup.

Florida State vs. Florida Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Gainesville, Florida
  • Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida State vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline Florida Moneyline
BetMGM Florida State (-6.5) 50.5 -275 +225 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Florida State (-6.5) 49.5 -245 +198 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Florida State vs. Florida Betting Trends

  • Florida State is 6-4-0 ATS this season.
  • The Seminoles have covered the spread four times this season (4-4 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
  • Florida is 4-6-0 ATS this season.
  • The Gators have covered the spread once when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Florida State & Florida 2023 Futures Odds

Florida State
To Win the National Champ. +3300 Bet $100 to win $3300
Florida
To Win the SEC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

