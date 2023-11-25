On Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins match up against the New York Rangers. Is Derek Forbort going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Derek Forbort score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Forbort stats and insights

Forbort is yet to score through 15 games this season.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

Forbort has zero points on the power play.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 40 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.2 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Forbort recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:38 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:01 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:28 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:05 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:10 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:12 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:31 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 23:38 Home W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 19:53 Home W 4-1 10/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:38 Home L 4-3 OT

Bruins vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN

ESPN+, MSG, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

