David Pastrnak will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Boston Bruins meet the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Looking to bet on Pastrnak's props versus the Rangers? Scroll down for stats and information.

David Pastrnak vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +110)

1.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

Pastrnak Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Pastrnak has averaged 19:15 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +12.

Pastrnak has scored a goal in a game 10 times this year over 19 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Pastrnak has a point in 15 of 19 games this year, with multiple points in 10 of them.

Pastrnak has an assist in 13 of 19 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Pastrnak's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

There is a 58.2% chance of Pastrnak having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Pastrnak Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have allowed 40 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the least in the league.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +18.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 19 Games 3 30 Points 2 12 Goals 2 18 Assists 0

