Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cumberland County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Cumberland County, Maine? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Cumberland County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Deering High School at Westbrook High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on November 24
- Location: Westbrook, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gray-New Gloucester High School at Edward Little High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 25
- Location: Auburn, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nokomis Regional High School at Brunswick High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Brunswick, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yarmouth High School at Edward Little High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Auburn, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Brunswick High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Brunswick, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Westbrook High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Westbrook, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westbrook High School at Mountain Valley High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Rumford, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Abram Regional High School at Westbrook High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Westbrook, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Region High School at Winthrop High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Winthrop, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
