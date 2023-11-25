Charlie Coyle and the Boston Bruins will face the New York Rangers at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. If you're considering a bet on Coyle against the Rangers, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Charlie Coyle vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN

ESPN+, MSG, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyle Season Stats Insights

Coyle has averaged 17:20 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).

Coyle has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 19 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 12 of 19 games this year, Coyle has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In eight of 19 games this year, Coyle has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Coyle's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 50% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Coyle going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.1%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Coyle Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 40 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the least in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+18) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 19 Games 3 16 Points 3 7 Goals 2 9 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.