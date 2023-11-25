In the upcoming tilt against the New York Rangers, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Charlie Coyle to score a goal for the Boston Bruins? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Charlie Coyle score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Coyle stats and insights

Coyle has scored in five of 19 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Coyle averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 40 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.2 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Coyle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:56 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 17:30 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 18:45 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 18:05 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:35 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:09 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Islanders 4 3 1 17:18 Home W 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:29 Away W 3-2 11/4/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:44 Away L 5-4 11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 20:00 Home W 3-2 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN

ESPN+, MSG, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.