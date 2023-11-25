Bruins vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:46 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Eastern Conference's top-ranked squad, the Boston Bruins (14-2-3), visit the second-ranked group in the conference, the New York Rangers (14-3-1), on Saturday, November 25 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and NESN.
Bruins vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Bruins (-115)
|Rangers (-105)
|6
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have gone 10-5 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Boston has a 10-5 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.
- The Bruins have a 53.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Boston and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in eight of 19 games this season.
Bruins vs Rangers Additional Info
Bruins vs. Rangers Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|64 (9th)
|Goals
|58 (21st)
|43 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|40 (1st)
|14 (15th)
|Power Play Goals
|17 (5th)
|8 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|8 (3rd)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- In its last 10 contests Boston has gone 6-2-2 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.
- Six of Boston's past 10 games went over.
- The Bruins have had an average of 6.0 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.
- During their last 10 games, the Bruins' goals per game average is 0.9 higher than their season-long average.
- The Bruins net the ninth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 64 this season.
- On defense, the Bruins are one of the best units in league action, allowing just 43 goals to rank second.
- With a +21 goal differential, they're ranked third-best in the NHL.
