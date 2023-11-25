The top two in the Eastern Conference will clash when the first-place Boston Bruins (14-2-3) visit the second-place New York Rangers (14-3-1) on Saturday, November 25 at Madison Square Garden.

You can tune in on ESPN+, MSG, and NESN as the Bruins take on the Rangers.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Bruins vs Rangers Additional Info

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have allowed 43 total goals (only 2.3 per game), ranking second in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins' 64 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Bruins are 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Bruins have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 35 goals over that time.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 19 12 18 30 20 9 0% Brad Marchand 19 7 12 19 16 10 25% Charlie Coyle 19 7 9 16 9 7 54.5% Charlie McAvoy 15 3 12 15 15 2 - Pavel Zacha 19 7 8 15 8 8 50.9%

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers' total of 40 goals conceded (just 2.2 per game) is the lowest in the league.

The Rangers' 58 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 21st in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Rangers are 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Rangers have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 33 goals over that time.

Rangers Key Players